Telangana Assembly: CURE Bill introduced, talks on data centres

Hyderabad: On the fifth day of the Telangana Assembly’s Monsoon Session, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu moved the motion to introduce the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill 2026.

The motion was carried and the Bill was introduced.

Discussion on IT parks

The session had started with the Question Hour, where Sridhar Babu, who is also the IT Minister, answered a question regarding tier-I IT companies being set up in Nizamabad.

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The minister said that the government has urged major companies, including Cognizant, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Oracle, Infosys and Microsoft, to set up their offices in Nizamabad and other tier-II cities that have IT hubs.

On employment opportunities, he said that it can only be decided after the companies respond.

The minister added that company managements are thinking of their future needs, profits and expansion, and inquiring about facilities like schools, hospitals and five-star hotels. He said that providing special incentives and policies will be considered.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K Venkata Ram Reddy said that even though the government acquired land and set up an IT hub in Nizamabad, it has not yielded any benefit to the people yet.

He warned that youth in Nizamabad might migrate to other places to find a livelihood and said there was a need to look into reasons why major companies were not setting up offices there and whether they needed any support from the government.

Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah also urged Sridhar Babu to set up an IT park in his constituency.

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Concerns over data centres

BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu raised concerns over the large-scale need for electricity for data centres and cited Harvard and Food and Water Watch’s studies on the downsides of data centres, urging the IT Minister to think about it.

Responding to this, Sridhar Babu said that the government was aware of the challenges, and it would only be thinking of power needs for data centres after fulfilling the needs for domestic consumption and agriculture.

He added that the government has also initiated a special action plan to address challenges that may arise from data centres in the future. He said the data centres will play a crucial role in a comprehensive system for IT companies, so the government is giving them special attention.

Akbaruddin Owaisi brings up fee reimbursement

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi attempted to discuss the issue of fee-reimbursement but was not given the opportunity.

He said that the question hour was “being purposely prolonged”, and “one question was taking one hour” just so an important question could be avoided.

He said that students and teachers were suffering across the state, colleges were shutting down due to fees not being reimbursed and asked that his question be postponed to the next day and taken up first thing when the session starts.