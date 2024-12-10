Telangana Assembly, Legislative Council adjourned till Monday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly and Legislative Council sessions have been adjourned until next Monday following key discussions on December 9.

The proceedings began with a statement by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, addressing the unveiling ceremony of Telangana Thalli, a cultural symbol of the state.

Recommendations on Telangana Thalli

During the session, Members of various political parties shared their perspectives on Telangana Thalli and made recommendations for its preservation and promotion.

After these discussions, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced the adjournment of the Assembly and Legislative Council until next Monday.

Key ordinances presented

Before the adjournment, several important ordinances were tabled in the House, including:

Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment)

Telangana Municipalities (Amendment)

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Amendment)

Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment)

Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment)

These ordinances aim to address various administrative, financial, and governance issues across the state.