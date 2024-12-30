Telangana CM proposes erecting Manmohan Singh’s statue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, December 30, proposed to erect a statue of former India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad’s financial district.

Soon after the Speaker G Prasad Kumar convened the Assembly at 10 AM, Revanth Reddy moved a motion to condole the death of Manmohan Singh and express gratitude for the role played by the departed leader in the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

The statue is proposed to be erected in recognition of Singh’s contribution to reforming the Indian economy. The House also passed a resolution requesting the Centre to honour Singh with Bharat Ratna.

Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao did not attend the session.

Also Read Telangana Assembly to hold special session to pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Telangana was formed during the UPA-II regime headed by Singh. The Assembly’s winter session concluded on December 21.

Manmohan Singh, 92, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on December 26.

BRS backs Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also backed the resolution passed by the Congress government seeking Bharat Ratna for the former Indian Prime Minister.

Expressing support for the resolution moved by the Congress in the Telangana Assembly, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said, “The BRS will give full support for the Telangana government’s proposal to award Bharat Ratna to Manmohan Singh.”

(With inputs from PTI.)