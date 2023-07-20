Telangana Assembly polls: Congress begins preparing declarations for Muslims

Hyderabad: The Congress party has begun its preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana by drafting separate declarations for Muslims, other minorities, and OBC communities.

These declarations will outline the party’s promises for educational, social, and economic development once they come into power. A crucial meeting was held at the residence of former opposition leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir to finalize the Muslim and OBC declarations. Telangana’s General Secretary in-charge, Manikrao Thakur, TPCC President Revanth Reddy, and AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary extensively discussed the issues pertaining to the declarations.

The draft declarations for Muslims and OBCs will undergo finalization and expert opinions and suggestions will be sought. These declarations will then be incorporated into the party’s election manifesto for Telangana Assembly polls.

The promises made by Congress to Muslims in Karnataka are currently being reviewed, with a particular focus on ensuring legal protection for the existing 4% Muslim reservation in the Supreme Court. The Congress party had previously enacted a 4% reservation for Muslims during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure, which still applies to education and employment.

According to the opposition leader, the response of the KCR government to the Muslim reservation issue in the Supreme Court has been deemed unsatisfactory. As a result, the Congress party aims to take necessary steps to safeguard Muslim reservations.

They will also consider increasing reservations for Muslims following a successful outcome in the reservation case. The party will allocate the required funds for scholarships, fee reimbursement, overseas scholarships, and provide loans and subsidies for unemployed Muslim youth through self-employment schemes. Muslim reservations will also be implemented in government department appointments.

Mohammad Ali Shabbir stated that the initial talks have concluded and the draft Muslim declaration has been finalized. The declaration will undergo further consultation with representatives of the Muslim and OBC communities before its official release ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls.