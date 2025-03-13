Telangana Assembly session adjourned over ‘insult to Speaker’

Hyderabad: Congress MLAs, on Thursday, March 13, demanded the suspension of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy for the rest of the term, alleging he insulted Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar during the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

While speaking in the House, BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy enquired whether the welfare schemes such as the implementation of Rythu Bharosa in the state, the promised crop loan waiver and other schemes promised by the ruling Congress government to the farmers of Telangana.

State roads and transport minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stood up and said that during the BRS ten-year rule, only lies were spoken. He gave examples of the failure of the 2BHK housing scheme, failing to provide the three acres of land for the Dalit community and making a Dalit leader as the chief minister.

BRS Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav requested the Telangana Assembly Speaker to give equal opportunity to all members of the House, pointing at the several interruptions by the ruling government MLAs during Jagadish Reddy’s speech.

“Not even two minutes have passed since Jagadish Reddy began his speech and two members have already interrupted. Should we come to the House or not? Everybody has equal opportunity to speak,” he said.

The Speaker then reminded the Opposition on the topic, which was addressing the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

It is when Jagadish Reddy questioned the Speaker and asked, “I want to comment on the Speaker’s statements. The people are watching. All the members have equal rights in the House, and this is everybody’s House, not the Speaker’s own house,” the BRS MLA said.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Reddy did not take the BRS MLA’s comments lightly and reprimanded Jagadish Reddy that by questioning him, the latter was violating the traditions of the house.

Meanwhile, state legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu rose and asked Jagadish Reddy to take back his words. Soon after, chaos erupted as other Congress MLAs protested that the BRS MLA had insulted the Telangana Assembly Speaker and demanded his suspension.

The session was adjourned for 45 minutes.