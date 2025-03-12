KTR calls Telangana Governor’s Assembly speech ‘absolute falsehood’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Wednesday, March 12, termed Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature as a Congress “publicity stunt.”

Speaking to the media, KTR accused the Congress government of using the Governor’s speech to spread a “slew of lies, absolute falsehood and unfulfilled promises” to the people of Telangana. He expressed disappointment that the speech failed to address critical issues such as the non-implementation of crop waiver, neglect of irrigation projects and rising farmer suicides in the state.

“Despite BRS leaders challenging the government to prove a 100 percent loan waiver in any single village, there was no response. Instead, the Governor falsely claimed that the loan waiver was completed and that the farmers were happy,” he said.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: On the Governor's speech at Telangana Assembly, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (@KTRBRS) says, "Today's Governor's address was nothing but a slew of half-truth and absolute falsehood. They have not only misled the people of Telangana but also the government.… pic.twitter.com/gKozwKXMZd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2025

“Just because this government has blind hatred towards KCR and his party, the Medigadda Barrage has dried up and there has been no repair works from the last 15 months. Because of this, farmers are forced to graze their cattle in dry barren lands. Not just this, the Congress government has done very little for the Godavari River basin, thus destroying agriculture,” KTR said.

The former IT minister compared economic policies, saying that the previous BRS government took a loan of Rs 4.17 lakh crore in 10 years but used it for irrigation, infrastructure, and welfare schemes. “In contrast, the Congress government has already borrowed Rs 1.62 lakh crore in just 15 months without starting any new projects or schemes,” stated KTR.

He also slammed the Congress for misleading the public about attracting Rs 1.79 lakh crore worth of investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos.

“Not even a single rupee of the Rs 40,000 crore promised last year has materialised. Revanth Reddy is driving away key investments like Kaynes (Rs 3,800 crore), Corning (Rs 1,000 crore), and Premier Energy (Rs 1,700 crore) to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, due to his inefficiency,” KTR told the media outside the Assembly.

The ex-Telangana industries minister said that the ruling Congress “cheated” Backward Classes (BCs) by sharing a “fake caste census report and promising reservations” but then stopped its own MLCs from questioning the report and bad policies. KTR added that the people of Telangana won’t be fooled and will give Congress a “strong response for its lies.





