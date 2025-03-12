Video: KCR receives warm welcome as he attends Assembly after months

Hyderabad: Former chief minister of Telangana and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) returned to the state assembly after a gap of six months on Wednesday.

The last time KCR attended the State Assembly was on July 25 last year, where he addressed newly joined Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to the joint session of the state assembly and legislative council. Since then, he has mostly confined himself to his farmhouse at Erravelli village in Siddipet district.

As the Leader of the Opposition, KCR participated in the ongoing budget session.

Warm welcome from BRS legislators

Upon his arrival at the assembly gate, BRS MLAs welcomed KCR and accompanied him inside.

His presence in the assembly was seen as a significant moment for the party.

KCR’s meeting with MLAs

After entering the Assembly, KCR held a meeting with BRS legislators to discuss the approach of the party for the session. Sources said that the former chief minister provided guidance and issued instructions for the assembly proceedings.

According to media reports, KCR said Congress had 15 months to improve things but failed. He reportedly pointed out that people from all walks of life were unhappy and told his MLAs to question the government about the worsening situation.

