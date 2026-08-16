Telangana Assembly session in Sept, CM dares KCR to attend

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday, August 16, that the Assembly would be convened in September and challenged BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has largely stayed away from the legislature since losing power in December 2023, to attend the session.

Reddy, who addressed a public meeting at Parkala near Warangal, said BRS working president K T Rama Rao and his cousin and MLA T Harish Rao have often demanded that the government convene the Assembly.

“Chandrasekhar Rao, who has 40 years of experience and served as chief minister and union minister, should attend the Assembly session. He should discuss welfare and development that took place during his 10-year-long rule,” he said.

The development and welfare measures introduced by the Congress government over the last two-and-a-half years and the Rs 8.11 lakh crore debt burden “handed over legacy” by the BRS government should also be discussed in the Assembly, he said.

‘Congress paying towards debt burden’

The state government is currently paying Rs 75,000 crore annually towards principal and interest on the debt burden, whereas only Rs 6,500 crore used to be paid annually before the formation of Telangana in 2014 (when BRS assumed power), he said.

Reddy said he has not taken leave even for three days in the last 32 months since he became chief minister.

Alleging that the BRS leaders are now trying to provoke unemployed youth, he said the BRS did not give jobs when the party was in power and question papers were sold like “peanuts” when recruitment tests were conducted.

The Congress government has filled 70,000 vacancies since it assumed office in December 2023, and the government will fill all vacancies in a phased manner, he said.

Reddy charged that Harish Rao and other party leaders provoked youth during the Telangana statehood agitation which led to the suicide of 1,200 youth. However, none in the family of KCR suffered even a minor burn injury, he said.

‘BRS set to provoke youth to come to power’

The plan of BRS is to provoke youth, cause deaths and then come to power, he claimed.

Referring to a blood donation camp organised recently in the BRS office here, he said no family member of KCR donated blood.

“Hundreds of innocent BRS workers donated blood, and it was sold off to private hospitals for crores of rupees. “Are you bloodthirsty?” he asked.

Why did Rama Rao and Harish Rao not donate blood? he asked.

Urging the youth not to waste their time and sacrifice their lives, Reddy said police cases would haunt them if they participated in dharnas and other such protests.

‘My social justice vs BRS’s family justice’

Drawing a comparison between him and KCR, Reddy said he, as chief minister, made Congress leaders from backward and all other sections ministers.

However, KCR allotted posts to his son, daughter, nephews and relatives when the BRS was in power, the CM said.

While he did social justice, KCR ensured “family justice”, he added.

Focusing on students, he suggested that they acquire technical qualifications after Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) by pursuing courses in ITIs transformed as Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), polytechnic colleges and the skills university set up by the state government.

The students can shift focus from the US to other countries such as Germany and Japan, where employment opportunities are available, he said.

The state government would help them learn German and Japanese languages, he added.