Telangana Assembly session likely to commence on Aug 30

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly’s Monsoon session is likely to commence on August 30, following a cabinet meeting on August 29.

According to reports, the session will begin with condolences to the late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganati Gopinath.

Discussions are expected to be held on the Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project, after the Telangana High Court refused to issue interim orders quashing the report.

In a recent hearing of the pleas filed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, seeking the quashing of the report, the Telangana High Court had adjourned the matter after the state government assured that no action would be taken against the petitioners before a thorough debate in the Assembly.

The session is expected to end before Ganesh immersion on September 6, or may reconvene after the immersion if the government opts for a longer session, stated a DC report.

The report further added that a resolution might be passed recommending to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to appoint Prof M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

The Supreme Court on August 13 had stayed the appointments of the two as MLCs after BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana reportedly moved petitions questioning the validity of the state government’s January 2024 nominations.