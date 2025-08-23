Telangana speaker issues notice to 10 defected BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s direction, the Telangana Assembly Speaker, G Prasad Kumar, on Saturday, August 23, issued notices to the ten defected BRS MLAs.

On July 31, the top court ordered the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to decide within three months on disqualification petitions filed against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress after the 2023 state elections, citing delays that undermine democratic principles.

Also Read SC gives Telangana Speaker 3 months to decide on disqualification of defected MLAs

The notice seeks clarification on whether the MLAs have officially joined the Congress party or not.

Leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the main opposition party, had appealed to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to disqualify all 10 BRS MLAs who defected to Congress since March last year.

Danam Nagender (Khairatabad constituency), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), M. Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), T. Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), B. Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), G. Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), and Kale Yadaiah (Chevella) defected to the Congress party last year.