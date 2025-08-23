Telangana speaker issues notice to 10 defected BRS MLAs

The notice seeks clarification on whether the MLAs have officially joined the Congress party or not.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 6:49 pm IST
Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.
Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s direction, the Telangana Assembly Speaker, G Prasad Kumar, on Saturday, August 23, issued notices to the ten defected BRS MLAs.

On July 31, the top court ordered the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to decide within three months on disqualification petitions filed against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress after the 2023 state elections, citing delays that undermine democratic principles.

Leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the main opposition party, had appealed to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to disqualify all 10 BRS MLAs who defected to Congress since March last year.

Danam Nagender (Khairatabad constituency), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), M. Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), T. Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), B. Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), G. Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), and Kale Yadaiah (Chevella) defected to the Congress party last year.

