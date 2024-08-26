Telangana Assembly speaker X account hacked, obscene videos posted

Hyderabad: Telangana assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s X account was hacked on Monday morning, August 26, resulting in the posting of obscene videos. The Speaker himself confirmed the breach after his account was recovered, confirming that the issue had been resolved.

Responding to the incident, he wrote on X, “This morning, my personal X (Twitter) account was hacked for some time. At that time, some indecent videos were posted by the miscreants. Our technical team noticed this and immediately took appropriate measures. The account was immediately recovered. At the time of the hack, the thugs posted obscene videos, and I have nothing to do with them.”