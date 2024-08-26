Telangana Assembly speaker X account hacked, obscene videos posted

The Speaker himself disclosed the breach after his account was recovered, confirming that the issue had been resolved

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th August 2024 5:30 pm IST
Gaddam Prasad Kumar
Gaddam Prasad Kumar (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Telangana assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s X account was hacked on Monday morning, August 26, resulting in the posting of obscene videos. The Speaker himself confirmed the breach after his account was recovered, confirming that the issue had been resolved.

Responding to the incident, he wrote on X, “This morning, my personal X (Twitter) account was hacked for some time. At that time, some indecent videos were posted by the miscreants. Our technical team noticed this and immediately took appropriate measures. The account was immediately recovered. At the time of the hack, the thugs posted obscene videos, and I have nothing to do with them.”

Also Read
Telangana: Ex-Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy made advisor on agriculture

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th August 2024 5:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button