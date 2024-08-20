Telangana: Ex-Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy made advisor on agriculture

This comes two months after the Banswada MLA along with his son P Bhaskar Reddy ditched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress.

Updated: 20th August 2024 7:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Parige was appointed as advisor on agriculture, which holds the rank and status of a Minister of State (MoS).

The state government also appointed Gutha Amith Reddy, the son of ex-Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, as chairman of the Telangana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited, Hyderabad for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge.

Amith Reddy joined the Congress party in April 2024 ditching the BRS.

