Revanth meets ex-Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam, speculations rife

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with fellow minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy met with former state Assembly Speaker and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the latter’s residence on Friday, June 21, raising speculations on the former Speaker’s political future with the BRS.

If the speculations turn out to be true, the development will add to the long list of leaders who left the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) led BRS after losing power after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Srinivas Reddy began his political journey with the grand old party in 1976, later joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1984 and served as a cabinet minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu-led AP cabinet twice, first as the minister for Mines and Geology between 1998-1999 and the minister for Panchayat raj from 1999-2002.

He joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS- now BRS) in 2011 at the heights of the Telangana movement, after resigning as a TDP MLA and member.

He also served as the minister for Agriculture and Cooperation between 2014-2018 in the KCR-led Telangana cabinet, later becoming the state’s 2nd Assembly Speaker between 2019-2023.

He won from Banswada first as an MLA in 2009 as the TDP’s candidate and later won from the same constituency in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2018 and 2023.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)