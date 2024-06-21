Telangana cabinet to discuss new ‘Education Commission’ today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will chair a Cabinet meeting on Friday at the Secretariat, where the New Education Commission is expected to be a key topic of discussion.

While the meeting will primarily address the Assembly’s monsoon session, education remains a high priority for the Congress government. The government is focusing on enhancing education from school to university level, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure and facilities.

The proposed Education Commission is likely to be chaired by a retired IAS officer, with Aknuri Murali’s name being considered for the position. Murali has previously contributed to the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme and other school development projects.

The establishment of the Education Commission aims to address various issues faced by students and teachers. The Chief Minister recently announced the creation of the commission and has held meetings with intellectuals to discuss educational reforms.

The government is actively planning to strengthen schools and colleges across the state, believing that an Education Commission is essential for enhancing educational facilities and resolving teachers’ problems.

The cabinet will also discuss the implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme scheduled for August 15.