Telangana Assembly to start Winter Session from Dec 29

Published: 25th December 2025 5:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly is set to commence its seventh session from 10:30 am on Monday, December 29, a notification issued by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said, with the Winter Session expected to be politically charged as the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) engage over the Krishna and Godavari river water-sharing issues.

The House will resume on January 2 after a three-day holiday for the New Year, media reports said quoting sources.

Telangana’s irrigation and water-sharing issues are expected to feature prominently in this session after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to a debate on the issues.

On December 21, former Chief Minister KCR had lashed out against the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “betraying” Telangana, stating that the state government compromised on the share of Krishna water for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Addressing a gathering of newly elected Sarpanchs at Kondangal on December 24, Revanth Reddy had also challenged the BRS to discuss Kaleshwaram, Krishna and Godavari waters and the phone tapping case in the Assembly.

