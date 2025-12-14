Telangana: Auto driver attacks RTC driver in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A TGSRTC driver was attacked by an auto driver in Telangana’s Mahabubabad on Sunday, December 14.

The incident occurred in Ilandu mandal when the bus driver, identified as Sudhakar, was checking a tire of the bus after parking at the Ilandu bus stand. The auto driver, identified as Farooq, had allegedly rammed into Sudhakar from behind.

When Sudhakar questioned Farooq, the latter abused the RTC driver and punched him. The attack happened before Sudhakar’s colleagues could reach the spot. RTC staff informed the police, who immediately arrived at the scene, took the auto driver into custody, and began an investigation.

Also Read KCR to launch movement to protect Telangana’s water rights on Dec 19

Following the incident, Sudhakar was shifted to a hospital. A video shared on social media shows injury to Sudhakar’s ear. While addressing the media, Sudhakar said, “Please forgive me, I can’t hear properly. I have been working as an RTC driver for 15 years in Mahabubabad”.

He further said that he asked Farooq why he hit him. “What are you doing? Will you run away just like that?” Sudhakar asked the auto driver. As Sudhakar stopped Farooq, the latter began threatening him.

When the RTC driver asked Farooq to step out of the auto rickshaw, the accused did not pay heed. As Sudhakar pulled Farooq forcefully, the latter got down and began punching the RTC driver. Following the incident, Sufhakar went to the area hospital in Mahabubbada. However, the driver was referred to a private hospital as the doctors said they did not have the facility to treat his injuries.

Sudhakar further said that he has filed a complaint with the police and urged them to take strict action.

Recently, auto drivers, car drivers, and passengers have been attacking RTC drivers over minor issues.

Such incidents are occurring frequently. Even though it is written on the bus that strict punishments will be given for attacking RTC conductors, some people are not paying attention.