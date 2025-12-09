Telangana auto union protest against govt, demand release of promised funds

Hyderabad: The Auto Drivers Unions in the city held a demonstration at the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad, asking for the Congress-led state government to release the Rs 12,000 promised to them during elections.

The auto drivers’ union stated that drivers are suffering due to free travel provided to women in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses. It demanded that the government release the Rs 12,000 amount promised to each auto driver immediately, revise the auto fares, provide Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance, and form an auto drivers’ welfare board.

According to the drivers’ union, the government has been long overdue to decide on their welfare demands.

Allegedly, several auto drivers have also taken the drastic step and died by suicide, due to financial problems, mainly triggered by the free of cost travel provided to women by the Congress government.

The drivers’ union protest at Khairatbad led to a massive traffic jam on the main road for hours.