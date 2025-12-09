Donald Trump road in Hyderabad: Raja Singh questions Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Monday, December 8 questioned the Telangana government’s proposal to rename the US Consulate road in Hyderabad after American President Donald Trump.

He said that the road could be renamed after any of the Telangana martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the state. In a video statement, he criticised the state government for organising the Telangana Rising Global Summit and said, “The Telangana chief minister has organised the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Is se na kuch aaney ka hai, na kuch Jkane Ka (The state will gain nothing from the event). The government has spent crores of rupees on it.”

Questioning chief minster A Revanth Reddy on the government’s decision to rename the US Consulate road in Hyderabad after Donald Trump, Singh asked, “I would like to ask the chief minister, why can’t he rename the road after one of the many martyrs who sacrificed lives for Telangana?”

He further suggested that the road could also be renamed as Bhagyanagar and urged the government to reconsider its decision.

Govt to rename US consulate road

Raja Singh’s criticism came a day after the Telangana government announced that it has to rename the US consulate road in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli after US President Donald Trump.

“In another exciting proposal, and what will be a first for planet Earth, a road will be named after the 45th and 47th United States President, Donald Trump. The high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad is set to be called ‘Donald Trump Avenue’,” said a press release from chief minister Revanth Reddy’s office.

The announcement comes a day before the state government’s ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ that is being held here from December 8-9. On the same day, the Telangana government also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala with the proposed Radial Ring Road (RRR) after Ratan Tata, with the interchange at Raviryal already named the ‘Tata Interchange’.

For the new ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ proposal, the state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy. “Additionally, it has been decided to name a prominent stretch as the ‘Google Street’, recognising the global impact and contribution of Google Maps and the corporation at large,” added the release.

The name after Google comes as at a time when the global tech giant’s largest campus outside the US is being built in Hyderabad’s Financial District. Apart from this, Microsoft and Wipro are likely to get recognition on the city’s topography with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the Telangana CM’s vision, added the release.