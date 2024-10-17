Telangana: Baby dies as nurses perform delivery in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: A baby died at the Jadcherla government hospital, in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, October 16, as nurses performed delivery in the absence of a gynaecologist.

The family of the pregnant woman from Nagasala alleged that the gynaecologist left the hospital stating her duty hours were done. The woman identified as 22-year-old Keerthi reached the hospital in Jadcherla in the morning when the hospital staff checked and admitted her stating she was fine.

The woman went into labour at 4:30 pm; as there were no gynaecologists available, the head nurse delivered the baby with assistance from other nurses. The baby died shortly after the delivery. Keerthi’s family protested against the hospital authorities alleging medical negligence.

Explaining their ordeal, the family members said, “The nurses performed the delivery and completely mishandled the procedure. They yanked the baby, held it upside down and spanked it.”

They further said that no doctor came to the hospital even after the incident.