Telangana govt borrowed Rs 80K crore in 10 months: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao rejected the claims of deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka that the state government has borrowed Rs 49,618 crore in the last ten months.

Including the guarantees which the state government has given to lending institutions on behalf of various corporations and autonomous boards, Harish claimed that the total debt incurred would go up to Rs 80,000 crore.

“The Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister is misleading the people of Telangana. The Deputy Chief Minister’s press release claims the Congress government borrowed Rs 49,618 crore. However, a Legislative Assembly Question (LAQ) revealed the government guaranteed Rs 24,887.71 crore in loans as of July 26, 2024. Additionally, TSCAB obtained Rs 5,000 crore from NCDC,” Harish stated in his post on X.

He also posted the question raised by BRS MLAs in the assembly on the borrowings, and the reply for the Right to Information request filed with the State Bank of India, and tried to support his claim.