Telangana bags best state award in organ donations, beats TN, Gujarat

Hyderabad: Telangana has been recognized as the best state for organ and tissue transplantation by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state was awarded the Best State for Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) award and the Women Pioneer in the Field of Organ Transplant Award.

Higher than national average

Telangana currently has an organ donation rate of 5.48 percent per million population (pmp), significantly higher than the country’s average of 0.8 pmp (as of 2023).

The award recognizes Telangana’s efforts in establishing a robust system for organ and tissue transplantation, including the effective functioning of Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centres (NTORCs).

The state’s leading hospitals, such as NIMS, Osmania, and Gandhi Hospitals, have played a crucial role in facilitating organ donations and transplants.

Telangana beats TN, Gujarat

Telangana has outperformed its nearest rival, Tamil Nadu, in organ donations for the past two years, with Gujarat currently ranking third.

On August 3, 2024, during the 14th National Organ Donation Day, the Jeevandan program in Telangana was honoured with the Best State/SOTTO Award for achieving the highest rates of deceased organ donation and transplantation.

This prestigious accolade was presented to Dr. Swarnalatha, the in charge of the Jeevandan Program for the Telangana government.

In an official statement, Jeevandan acknowledged the dedication of its team, which includes hospital management, transplant coordinators, and healthcare professionals, for their relentless efforts in promoting organ donation and transplantation in the state.

The Jeevandan cadaver transplantation program, launched in 2012, has successfully retrieved 5,541 organs and tissues from 1,465 cadaver donors.

Currently, 40 hospitals in Telangana, including government facilities like Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, are authorized to perform cadaver transplants.

18378 organ transplants in 2023 across India

In 2023, India conducted 18,378 organ transplants, with 10% of recipients being foreign nationals, mainly from neighbouring countries.

Most foreigners opted for living donor transplants due to lower costs. Deceased donor organs are primarily reserved for Indian nationals, and strict protocols are in place to ensure donors are blood relatives of foreign patients undergoing transplants.