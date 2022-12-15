Telangana bags two health awards at National Maternal Health workshop

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday won two health awards at the national maternal health workshop conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in New Delhi.

The state was adjudged the best-performing state in Midwifery and emerged second in best performing states in High-Risk Pregnancy Identification awards. The two recognitions honoured the Telangana government’s effort to enhance maternity and child care in government hospitals.

Union minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar presented the awards to Joint Director (Maternal Health) Telangana, Dr S Padmaja. Telangana health minister T Harish Rao took and expressed happiness after the state won the awards.

“Commendable efforts of CM #KCR garu towards maternal health are recognised across the country again, as Telangana receives special award for implementation of midwifery and Second prize in high risk identification at National Maternal Health Workshop, Delhi. #AarogyaTelangana ” read the tweet.