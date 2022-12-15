TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC reserves writ petitions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved writ petitions in connection with the MLA poaching case for orders.

Representing the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), counsel J Prabhakar argued that the Moinabad police, the ACP nor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) could charge the accused under the Prevention of Corruption act.

Prabhakar further argued that the documents were filed before the courts saying that different documents were filed now compared to that before December 1.

The judge underlined that there were no rules on when to record a statement under Section 164 in response to the complainant’s allegation that the police had taken the complainant’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC improperly and requested a CBI probe.

The hearing was postponed till Thursday for clarification after the judge asked the Advocate General for details regarding the GO’s appointment of the SIT.

