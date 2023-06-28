Telangana: Bandi accuses KCR of ‘dishonouring’ PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: By not paying tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth and death anniversaries, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had dishonoured the former Prime Minister, Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay said on Wednesday.

Sanjay’s accusation came after paying tributes to the late Prime Minister at the PV Ghat at Necklace Road on his 102nd birth anniversary.

“During the last MLC elections, KCR invoked the name of P V Narasimha Rao only to garner the votes of Brahmins. After winning the elections, he stopped attending the birth and death anniversaries of the former Prime Minister,” Sanjay alleged.

The BJP leader also faulted the fact that KCR did not react to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi saying that they would pull down the PV Ghat.

Sanjay also questioned the BRS chief’s inaction on asking the central government to honour PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country.