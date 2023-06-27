Telangana BJP chief summoned to Delhi over internal rift

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay was summoned to Delhi on Monday amid an internal rift between the party members in the state.

The party’s central leadership reportedly summoned Bandi to discuss the issues pertaining to Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy after the news of them quitting BJP and plans to join Congress were circulated.

The duo had skipped the meeting of senior leaders of the party’s state unit and the Nagarkurnool public meeting which concerned National President JP Nadda.

It is being said that both Eatala and Komatireddy along with some other leaders like former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who too had quit Congress to join BJP, are unhappy with the style of functioning of state part president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On June 24, JP Nadda also summoned Eatala and Komatireddy to Delhi to discuss their decision to leave the party.

However, after the meeting got over, the BJP leaders denied the news of them quitting the party and told the media that they would continue to work for the victory of the party in the upcoming assembly polls.

But the rumours were rift as they skipped Nadda’s public meeting the very next day leading to confusion among the party members regarding their intentions.

Not long ago, the saffron party was projecting itself as the only viable alternative to the BRS and its leaders were hoping that after Karnataka, Telangana will become their second gateway to the south.

However, today it finds itself on a sticky wicket.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay tried putting up a brave face. “We can’t stop if somebody wants to board a sinking ship,” he said when asked about the plans by some BJP leaders to crossover to the Congress.