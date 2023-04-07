Telangana: Bandi calls for a ‘Nirudyoga March’ in Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday made the announcement of a massive rally, “Nirudyoga March”, at Warangal.

Sanjay said that the rally is in protest against the leakage of question papers of the recruitment tests conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Speaking to media after being released from Karimnagar jail on bail, Sanjay alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were behind the leakage of SSC examination question papers. “Who leaked the Telugu question paper? Will anybody leak the Hindi question paper? This is nothing but a conspiracy to malign the BJP,” he said.

He questioned why the BRS leaders who claim themselves to be the pioneers of technology in the state could not break the conspiracy behind the leakage. “If the government is sincere, it should order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge, instead of throwing blame on me and my party,” he said.

Sanjay said he was surprised that he was being targeted if somebody shared the question paper with him on WhatsApp. “Does the Warangal police commissioner have any brains? How can he shift the blame on me for his inefficiency? We shall expose the misdeeds of this police commissioner, since the days of his stint in Nalgonda and other districts,” he said.

The BJP state president said that the police did not even allow him to fulfil his responsibilities of conducting the last rites of his mother-in-law, who treated him like his own son.

“Is it the way the police treat a parliament member elected by the people? They don’t give me proper notice and do not disclose the reasons for my arrest. The entire police department has bowed its head in shame because of the attitude of some officials,” he alleged.

He alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would not utter a single word even if the future of 30 lakh unemployed youth was at stake. “How long can he hide himself behind the luxurious fortress?” he asked.

“I swear on my children and god that I have no connection whatsoever with the question paper leakage. Can the police commissioner swear on the god to say that I have conspired to leak the question paper?” he asked.

The BJP president announced that he would serve a privilege notice on the police for attacking his residence in Karimnagar and drag all those responsible for it to the court.

Sanjay said why is it a crime if a journalist shared a leaked question paper through WhatsApp. “The police should focus on how the question paper got leaked from the examination centre and not on who shared the question paper with whom,” he said.

He said he might have taken selfie photographs with thousands of people but that did not mean he had connections with all of them.

Reacting to the demand of state finance minister T Harish Rao that the police should book him under Preventive Detention Act, Sanjay demanded that Harish Rao be booked for abetting suicides. “He was responsible for the suicide of 1,400 people during the Telangana agitation,” he added.

“Similarly, KCR’s son K T Rama Rao should also be booked under PD Act for being responsible for the suicides of Intermediate students. The chief minister should be booked for trying to bribe all the opposition leaders in the country,” he said.

Stating that he was prepared to go to jail any number of times for the sake of the people, Sanjay lashed out at the BRS leaders for calling him insane. “Am I an insane person for talking on TSPSC question paper and pulling up the government on farmers’ suicides and lack of salaries to the employees?” he asked.

“His family is looting the state and the people are fed up with its brazen corruption. We are gearing up to launch yet another movement to dethrone this family rule,” said Sanjay.