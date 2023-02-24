Telangana: Bandi says Warangal PG medico’s suicide attempt due to ‘love-jihad’

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay termed the Warangal medical student Preethi’s suicide attempt as clearly due to love jihad on Friday in Karimnagar.

Speaking to the media near Sri Maha Shakthi temple in Karimnagar, the BJP president alleged that Hindu girls are being trapped. “This is a ‘love-jihad’ case. They are trapping Hindu girls and money is being transferred from foreign countries. They are targeting women and harassing them in the name of love-jihad. In order to dilute the case, they are charging the culprit with ineffective cases” he added.

“The medical student in Warangal attempted suicide only because of ragging. Police are trying to mislead the case. They are wasting time in the name of better medical care for the girl, this is an attempt to cool down agitations by student unions,” he said.

He alleged that the case is being trivialised . “This is a conspiracy to turn this into a trivial case. They are sympathising with the perpetrators of the harassment instead of the girl’s family.”

He demanded an inquiry into the case by a sitting Judge, “Preethi’s case should be inquired by a sitting Judge and the accused should be punished strictly,” he said.

Dharavathi Preethi, a first-year student of the Post Graduate (MD) in the department of Anesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal attempted to end her life on Wednesday allegedly due to harassment by a senior.

Warangal police have registered a case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against the senior and took up an investigation.

Mohammed Saif, who was accused in Preethi’s suicide attempt, was booked by the police in the Warangal district on Friday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Bonala Kishan said that they are probing the incident from all angles.

Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, who visited NIMS earlier in the day, told media persons that doctors were doing their best to save the student.

The official clarified that no ragging took place at KMC. They said that a four-member committee has been formed to conduct an inquiry.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday night visited NIMS to enquire about the condition of the student.

Tamilisai also met her family members. She later told the media that it is unfortunate that this has happened to a medical student.

Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao asserted that a full-fledged enquiry will be conducted in the suicide case of post-grad medical student Dr D Preethis’s over alleged harassment by her seniors.

(With inputs from IANS)