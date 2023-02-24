Telangana: Harish Rao assures full-fledged enquiry in PG medico suicide case

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao asserted that a full-fledged enquiry will be conducted in the suicide case of post-grad medical student Dr D Preethis’s over alleged harassment by her seniors.

The minister spoke to Preethi’s kin on Thursday assuring them of justice and also urged them to remain calm and courageous hoping that Preethi will fight back her critical health condition.

“A team of specialist doctors are round the clock monitoring the health condition of Dr Preethi. I want to assure that the state government is with the parents of Dr Preethi and all possible help will be extended to them at this hour of grief, ” Harish Rao said.

Dr Prithi at present is being treated at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and is said to be in a critical state on a ventilator after she attempted suicide on Wednesday in the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal.

However, the KMC official later clarified that no ragging took place at their campus and added that Prithi had some problem with a senior after which a session of counselling was held for both by the college authorities.