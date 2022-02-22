Telangana: Bandi Sanjay criticises KCR, calls him dishonest

Karimnagar: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday ridiculed chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for claiming that he had transformed the state into “Bangaru Telangana” and would now make the country a “Bangaru Bharat.”

Addressing a meeting of the BJP functionaries of Karimnagar district, Sanjay Kumar accused KCR of indulging in blatant lies to hoodwink the people of the state. “Has he really transformed the state into Bangaru Telangana? He made similar claims in the past – of transforming Karimnagar into London, Warangal into Washington, Hyderabad as Dallas and Old City of Hyderabad into Istanbul. Now, he says he will develop India better than the US. Are there any takers for this bluff master?” he asked.

The BJP state president said the so-called Bangaru Telangana being claimed by the chief minister was only witnessing suicides by various sections of people. “If anyone wants to understand the Golden India envisioned by KCR, one should talk to an unemployed youth, an anguished employee, a farmer, a student, a woman and a Dalit. They can explain their plight in detail,” he said.

Ridiculing the TRS leaders’ allegations that the Centre was not providing any funds to Telangana, he said that the BJP government had spent more than Rs 3 lakh crore for various works in Telangana.

Sanjay further alleged that several crores of rupees were works were being taken up for national highways, railways in his Karimnagar parliament constituency.