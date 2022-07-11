Telangana: Bandi Sanjay slams KCR over failed promises to tribals

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday took a dig at chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for failing to keep promises made to tribal people.

Attacking the chief minister, Bandi said, “He promised them that all those who had been cultivating podu lands would be given title deeds.” The Karimnagar MP alleged that the promises still remain on paper and the CM had paid no heed to the farmers since rising to power.

Addressing a gathering of protestors at Varalaxmi Gardens in Karimnagar, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay said, “He has been harassing them for agitating for the land rights. The issue has turned more complicated with the introduction of the Dharani portal.”

Bandi then took a dig at KCR saying, “It appears you are not able to find a chair to sit amidst the tribal farmers to resolve their issue and set right the issues in the Dharani portal.”

He said it had become a practice for KCR to say that he would sit in a chair and would not leave the place till he resolved any issue. “Since he considers himself a Maharaja, we have arranged a Maharaja chair for him to sit and resolve the issues of the tribal farmers,” he said.

Bandi alleged that the chief minister had made several promises in the last eight years but had not fulfilled even a single promise. “It is a blatant lie that he had brought in the Dharani portal to root out corruption. People are laughing at him,” he alleged.

“The portal has created law and order issues in the otherwise peaceful villages. It has only helped land grabbers and those who had sold away their lands 40-50 years ago,” he remarked.

Bandi further said that the removal of “encroachment” column from the portal and the change of names of villages and land owners resulted in utter chaos. “It appears the portal was brought in only to remove Rythu Bandhu scheme,” said Bandi.

He pointed out that lakhs of applications were flooding the revenue offices to remove errors in Dharani portal. “Even the TRS leaders are complaining about the goofs-up in Dharani portal, but the chief minister is unmoved,” said Bandi .

Bandi reminded that during his Praja Sangrama Yatra, thousands of farmers had brought to his notice the issues related to Dharani portal.

“So far, the records pertaining to 15 lakh acres of land have not been registered in Dharani portal and those which were registered were full of mistakes,” he claimed.

Bandi said that CM KCR is adamant about continuing with the flawed portal as he and his family members had allegedly encroached upon land worth thousands of crores. “If the Dharani portal is done away with, he will be put to loss,” he said.