Telangana: Bandi’s fourth phase Praja Sangrama Yatra to start on September 12

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will commence the fourth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra on September 12.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Padayatra Pramukh Dr G Manohar Reddy said that the yatra will be of 10 days in view of the Ganesh Nimajjanam and Vijayadasami Navaratri festivities. The yatra would pass through the parliamentary constituency of Malkajgiri.

Bandi Sanjay would walk through Qutbullapur, Kukatpalli, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, L B Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam assembly segments during this 10-day padayatra, which would conclude on September 22.

The BJP state president has walked through 40 constituencies. He would cover 48 in total, taking the fourth phase into account.

“The padayatra will begin at 10.30 am at Chittaramma temple at Qutbullapur, where Sanjay would perform special prayers. Before embarking on the yatra, Sanjay would address a public meeting at Ramlila grounds at 11 am, which would be attended by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal,” he said.

Blaming the state government and police, the BJP leader said, “The TRS goons attacked the BJP leaders’ vehicles and injured the party workers. Yet, Sanjay approached the high court for permission to continue the padayatra and completed the same within one and a half days.”

The BJP state president will shed light on the indiscriminate collection of tuition fees in private educational institutions, the lack of facilities in government hospitals, and the reduction of VAT on petroleum products.

“Our ultimate objective is to educate the people on various issues and seek their support in pulling down the TRS from power in the next assembly elections,” the BJP leader said.

The first phase of the yatra started in Hyderabad in August 2021. It lasted for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies and half a dozen Parliamentary constituencies in eight districts. Sanjay Kumar launched the second phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on April 14 (this year) from the temple town of Alampur and it culminated at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city on May 14.