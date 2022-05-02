Telangana: Banks to remain closed for eight days in May

Hyderabad: Banks across Telangana will remain closed for eight days along with five Sundays during the month of May.

Here is a list of Bank holidays in Telangana for the month of May

• May 01 – Sunday – May Day

• May 03 – Tuesday – Eid ul Fitr

• May 08 – Sunday

• May 14 – Second Saturday

• May 15 – Sunday

• May 22 – Sunday

• May 28 – Fourth Saturday

• May 29 – Sunday

Apart from the above mentioned list banks will also remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. People are requested to plan their bank-related work according to the given holiday schedule. It is to be noted that Government holidays apply to all banks irrespective of their being placed under public and private sectors.

Apart from the National holidays, banks may also remain closed on statewide holidays. customers may visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates.