Telangana bans government doctors from private practice

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in the amendments to the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules, banned government doctors from private practice, on Tuesday.

The notification released by the state alongside the requirements for the various posts of assistant professors announced that private practice for those recruited henceforth has been banned.

“Henceforth there shall be a total ban on private practice for the Doctors recruited through Direct recruitment / Doctors filled by transfer from non-teaching side recruited after the issue of this notification shall not be allowed private practice,” read the notification.

Following the revamp of rules, notifications for the appointment of approximately 3,000 doctors, are expected. The state had earlier noted that while the mandate from the government requires doctors to stay on duty till evening, many of them exit during noon to practice privately,

The changes have been proposed in view of a dialysis patient who was bitten by rodents in the ICU ward of MGM Hospital, Warangal. The government also plans to bring IAS officers and district collectors for auditing and administrative purposes.