Telangana bans medical staff leave amid rising India-Pak tensions

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Telangana issued a strict directive on Thursday, May 8, prohibiting any form of leave for staff members at medical institutions under its jurisdiction, in response to the escalating war-like situation amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The official notification, signed by the director of medical education, mandates that all directors, principals, and superintendents ensure full availability of staff.

In addition to the leave restrictions, medical institutions are also required to maintain an adequate stock of essential drugs as listed in the Essential Medicines List (EML) and the Approved Medicines List (AML) provided by the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC).

Superintendents have been instructed to submit an immediate report detailing any additional drug requirements to the DME office.

On May 7, Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy said that all employees should be ready to render services and that ministers and officials should also be available and cancel all foreign trips, if any.