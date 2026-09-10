Telangana Bar Association distributes eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: As part of the initiative to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the Telangana Bar Association distributed clay idols to its members on Wednesday, September 9.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also participated in the distribution at the Telangana High Court, with the Bar Association president, secretary, advocates and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan present.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging citizens to choose natural clay idols instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and celebrate the festival responsibly by protecting Hyderabad’s environment and water bodies.

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The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of collective participation and eco-friendly celebrations, along with sustainable measures for festivities and proper idol immersion arrangements.

With Hyderabad preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi, authorities are once again pushing for eco-friendly clay idols, as Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols remain widely used across the country

PoP primarily contains calcium sulfate hemihydrate. On contact with water, it turns into gypsum and does not easily dissolve, instead accumulating at the bottom of water bodies. Despite being banned, PoP idols are manufactured every year in large numbers, with enforcement left to states and municipal bodies.