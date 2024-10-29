Telangana BC commission holds inaugural public hearing in Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes held its inaugural public hearing in Adilabad on Monday, October 28, marking a significant step towards the upcoming state-wide caste survey.

This newly established commission is responsible for determining the reservation percentages for Backward Classes (BC) communities in local bodies based on the findings of the comprehensive caste survey.

The hearing was chaired by G Niranjan, Chairman of the Telangana BC Commission, and attended by district Collectors from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad, along with elected representatives and members from various BC organizations.

Participants presented around 90 representations and suggestions regarding the caste survey and BC reservations during this session.

The commission encourages further suggestions to be submitted either by post or in person at its office in Khairatabad Jalamandali before 5 pm on November 13.

The public hearings are scheduled to continue across various districts until mid-November, with specific sessions planned for Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Khammam, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and concluding in Hyderabad.