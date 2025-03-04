Telangana BC commission questions Vikarabad collector over student’s suicide attempt

Hyderabad: Soon after a 10th standard student tried to die by suicide by jumping from a school building in Vikarabad over alleged harassment by a teacher, the Telangana BC Commission shot a letter to the district collector and the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within ten days.

Expressing deep concern over the incident that forced the student to take the extreme step, Telangana BC Commission questioned the district collector over the recurring incidents where students are harassed by teachers, leading them to die by suicide. They emphasized the need for corrective measures and addressed the root causes of such incidents.

On March 3, Tabitha jumped from the first floor of the government social welfare hostel building and broke her leg in the process. The hostel staff did not inform anyone but instead took her to a private hospital for treatment.

It is alleged that the teachers threatened Tabitha, saying that if she told anyone, she would not be allowed to write the exams.

In a video that has emerged on social media, Tabitha is heard saying, “After the fall I learnt that my fingers were fractured. While taking me to the hospital, the teachers told me to say that I had a fall from the staircase. They hid facts from my parents regarding the incident.”

A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are underway.



