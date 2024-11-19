Telangana: BC Commission receives 79 affidavits in Khammam

The Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday, November 19, over the living conditions of backward classes in the Khammam district offices complex between 10 am and 6 pm.

The public hearing event was attended by 600-800 people, the constitution general public, various caste associations and political leaders, who submitted their representations.

The BC Commission received a total of 79 representations in the form of affidavits, among them, 64 were from Khammam and 15 were submitted by participants from the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The recent change of groups of castes in the BC list was put forward as a key issue by the concerned parties. The issue of the social boycott of BC castes from villages was brought to the attention of the commission.

BC Commission chairman G Niranjan, members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Thirumalagiri Surender, Balalakshmi Rangu, and special officer G Satish Kumar, headed the hearing panel.

The commission members were accompanied by Khammam district collector Muzammil Khan, Bhadradri Kothagudem collector Jitesh V Patil, Khammam additional collector P Srinivas Reddy, Khammam district BC welfare officer Jyothi and Bhadradri Kothagudem district BC welfare officer Indira, among others.

In a press meeting after the hearing, the BC Commission chairman said that those who want to submit their representations can submit them in the office of the commission either directly or by post.

Dedicated commission to hold hearing in Hyderabad

The Telangana government’s Dedicated BC Commission will hear various issues regarding the backward classes communities in the state on Wednesday, November 20, on the 4th floor of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Sankshema (DSS) Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

On the state government November 4, appointed retired IAS officer Busani Venkateswara Rao, as the chairman of the dedicated BC commission, which is formed to conduct contemporaneous, rigorous, and empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backward classes communities in the local bodies of the state government.