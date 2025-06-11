Telangana BC commission reviews pleas for inclusion of 26 omitted castes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Commission continued its public hearing for the second consecutive day on Tuesday regarding the inclusion of 26 castes that were left out of the state’s BC list after Telangana was formed.

BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan, along with members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalgiri Surender, Bala Lakshmi Rangu, Deputy Director U. Srinivasa Rao, Special Officer G. Satish Kumar, and Research Officer G. Lakshminarayana, took part in the session.

A total of 56 representations were reviewed during the hearing.

Representatives from castes such as Gavara, Turpukapu (Gajulakapu), Settibalija, Nagavamsam, and Koppulavelama appeared before the Commission, requesting the inclusion of their communities in the Telangana BC list.

Supporting the plea for Setti Balija’s inclusion, Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Paka Venkata Satyanarayana and AP Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash presented their arguments.

Meanwhile, some representatives from castes already listed under Telangana’s BC ‘A’ category urged the Commission to oppose the inclusion of the 26 excluded castes.

The public hearing is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.