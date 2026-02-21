Telangana BC Commission to probe quota violations in power corporations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backward Classes Commission on Saturday, February 21, will conduct an inquiry into the alleged violations of reservations in recruitments in state run power corporations.

In a meeting held at Khairatabad, chaired by Commission Chairperson G Niranjan, the Telangana Electricity BC Employees Association pointed out discrepancies in the implementations of reservations in recruitment in Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO), Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO), Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited.

The Commission will visit these offices in the fourth week of March to examine the matter, a release said. It also directed officials to expedite the collection of data relating to students in Telangana.