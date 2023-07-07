Telangana: BC-E excluded from 1 lakh to BC scheme

Hyderabad: The government’s failure to include the BC(E) category in the recently launched Rs 1 lakh non-refundable scheme for backward classes has raised concerns among minorities. Muslim youths and families belonging to the BC(E) category are being denied the opportunity to benefit from the scheme, according to allegations made by activist Sanaullah.

Efforts to address this issue have been met with limited success. Last month, the government was notified and urged to include all sections of the BC(E) category in the scheme. The matter was referred to the Minority Welfare Department and the government advisor, but no substantial actions have been taken. A deputy secretary from the minority welfare department has agreed to send a letter to the BC Welfare Department, but a modification to the government order (GO) is necessary to ensure the inclusion of BC(E) category beneficiaries.

The BC (E) category was introduced during Dr. Rajsekhara Reddy’s tenure in united Andhra Pradesh to provide reservation benefits to economically, socially, and educationally backward classes of Muslims. However, the current government’s exclusion of Muslims from the scheme by omitting the BC(E) category has been viewed as an intentional act to deny them opportunities. Sanaullah alleges that the government’s refusal to include the BC(E) category confirms its intention to favor only the backward sections of the majority community while excluding Muslims.

The minority community is calling on the government to rectify this situation promptly and ensure equal opportunities for all eligible beneficiaries, including Muslims in the BC(E) category. Failure to address these concerns will only perpetuate inequality and hinder the overall progress of the backward classes’ welfare scheme.

The state government has introduced a new scheme with the objective of providing financial aid to families belonging to backward class communities who work as artisans. The scheme specifically targets professionals from BC castes such as washermen, Viswabrahmana, potters, and nayee brahmins who do not have bank accounts. On June 9, which marked the welfare day as part of the state’s 10th year of formation, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao officially inaugurated the scheme in Mancherial.