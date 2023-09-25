Telangana: BC leaders in Congress meet to discuss seat allocation

Hyderabad: Congress leaders in Telangana belonging to the backward classes on Sunday said BC candidates should be given at least 34 seats out of the total 119.

Former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud, who is the party’s campaign committee chief in the state, said as the PCC president had announced at least 34 seats should be given to BC candidates.

“Government formation cannot happen without the role of ‘Bahujans’. As PCC president had announced, at least 34 seats should be given to backward classes in the coming Assembly elections,” Goud told reporters.

Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The Congress party is currently in the process of selecting candidates for the Assembly polls which would be held in a couple of months.