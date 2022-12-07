Telangana: BC Study Circles to provide free coaching for police job aspirants

Hyderabad: The BC (Backward Classes) Study Circle’s director, K Aloke Kumar on Tuesday informed that free coaching for the main police recruitment written examination would soon begin at 15 BC Study Circles across the state.



The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducted the preliminary written test for stipendiary candidate trainee Sub Inspector, civil, and for equivalent posts in August followed by physical tests in the first week of December.

Addressing the valedictory session on the free coaching programme for the police jobs organized at the BC Study Circle at Osmania University in Hyderabad, Aloke Kumar said that 15 BC Study circles will extend all required training for the physical efficiency test for over 2,000 candidates for police jobs recruitment free of cost.

The director brought to notice that the BC Study Circles would provide the necessary support to the candidates; starting from application to coaching till securing the job.



The event saw the participation of over 300 candidates.