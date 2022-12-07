Telangana: Govt teacher gets fired for sharing pictures of girl students

Hyderabad: A female teacher working with a government school in Babapur-Gangapur village in Chintalamanepalli Mandal was suspended after allegedly clicking and sharing pictures of girl students with unknown people.



An order to this effect was issued by District educational officer, Ashok on Tuesday evening, which stated that P Savitha, the school assistant of a high school in Babapur-Gangapur village was suspended for dereliction of duties, adverse attitude in the school in view of the smooth function of the institution.

The teacher was alleged to have discussed the consumption of liquor with students and was encouraging them to wear short dresses.



She reportedly forced the students to speak to strangers over the phone, drawing the ire of the parents and student unions.



Her actions came to light after the unions staged a dharna demanding her suspension a few days back.