Telangana: Bear attack leaves farmer critically injured in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old farmer was critically injured after being attacked by a bear in Kamareddy district on Friday, April 24, triggering panic among villagers.

The victim, identified as Salavat Matthu, a resident of Reddy Peta School Thanda, was reportedly attacked while he had gone into a nearby forest area to collect firewood.

According to locals, the bear suddenly attacked Matthu, inflicting severe injuries to his face. His wife and nearby villagers raised an alarm, following which the animal fled from the spot.

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Victim’s condition critical

Matthu, who sustained serious injuries, was initially rushed to a local facility and later shifted to the Government Hospital in Kamareddy, where his condition is said to be critical.

Speaking to the press, Kamareddy Sub DFO VV Ramakrishna said that the farmer suffered head injuries and is being moved to Hyderabad for further treatment.

The incident has created fear among residents of Reddy Peta, with villagers urging forest department officials to take immediate action to prevent further attacks.

The local sarpanch said the attack has heightened concerns over the movement of wild animals near human habitations and called for increased monitoring by authorities.