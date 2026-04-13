Telangana becomes top state in natural farming

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the top state in the country for chemical-free farming.

According to a report submitted in the Lok Sabha, 5.53 lakh hectares are under these practices.

Over 4.52 lakh farmers adopt natural farming

As per the report, more than 4.52 lakh farmers are adopting the method.

There are 489 clusters under the National Mission on Natural Farming in the state, covering 24,736 hectares. In March 2026, kits were distributed to 61,125 new farmers for the kharif season rollout.

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Central funding

The central funding for natural farming increased from Rs 17.96 lakh in 2024–25 to Rs 13.23 crore in 2025–26.

Earlier, the state received lower funds due to issues related to certification.

Among crops, turmeric showed strong results under natural farming. Demonstrations revealed that yields under natural methods were only 9.78 percent lower compared to chemical farming, but farmers earned better returns from organic produce.

Though natural farming yields ranged between 20 and 25 tonnes per hectare and chemical farming produced 22 to 28 tonnes per hectare, the latter negatively affected soil health.