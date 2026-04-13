Traffic restrictions ahead of SRH vs RR IPL match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced by Malkajgiri Traffic Police ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, April 13.

The match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and heavy traffic congestion is expected from 12 noon to midnight.

Traffic restrictions for IPL match in Hyderabad

Traffic is likely to be heavy on the Nagole–Uppal–Habsiguda and Boduppal–Uppal–Ramanthapur–Amberpet routes. Motorists are advised to avoid these roads and use alternate routes.

Heavy vehicles such as lorries, trucks, dumpers, tippers, water tankers, RMC vehicles, JCBs, private buses, and tractors will face restrictions.

Vehicles coming from Ghatkesar towards Uppal will be diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagayath towards Nagole and LB Nagar. Traffic from LB Nagar will be diverted at Nagole Metro Station towards Boduppal, Chengicherla, and Cherlapally.

Also Read Hyderabad may witness intense summer as IMD forecasts surge in temperature

For IPL match in Hyderabad, vehicles from Tarnaka and Ramanthapur will also face traffic restrictions and will be diverted through Habsiguda, Nacharam, NFC Rotary, and Cherlapally.

For those who travel between Warangal and Hyderabad via Uppal, the advisory suggests using the Outer Ring Road through Ghatkesar or Abdullapurmet to avoid delays.

When and where to watch match

Meanwhile, the match between SRH and RR can be watched from 7:30 pm on Monday, April 13, on Star Sports channels. JioHotstar will also live-stream the game.

For the game, the squads are:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma