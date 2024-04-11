Telangana: Bee attack injures 30 labourers in Adilabad

Seventeen labourers who suffered more than three bee stings were admitted to RIMS in Adilabad while the remaining 13 with fewer stings received treatment at a primary health center in Saidapur.

Published: 11th April 2024
As many as 30 labourers were injured in a bee attack in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A group of labourers were injured after being swarmed by bees while working on earth excavation as part of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) project in Reniguda hamlet, Bhela Mandal on Thursday, April 11.

District medical and health officer Dr Narender Rathod confirmed the bee attack, stating 17 labourers who suffered more than three bee stings have been admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad while the remaining 13 with fewer stings received treatment at a primary health center in Saidapur, Bhela.

Reports state that the condition of those hospitalized at Adilabad is stable while those treated at Saidapur PHC have been discharged and transferred to RIMS via ambulance. district collector Rajarshi Shah has directed officials to enhance medical services for those affected.

