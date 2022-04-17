Telangana: Beware of honey bee colonies while on picnics

Hyderabad: With more incidents of honey bees attacking humans the forest officials warn the public against meddling with the creatures especially during summer when they are quite aggressive.

On Sunday, a couple who were on a pre-wedding photo shoot in Koheda in Hayathnagar was attacked by a swarm of honey bees resulting in hospitalization of the couple and a few other members of the group. Similar instances were reported from various places in the State in recent times including one in Sangareddy last year where a farmer died after being attacked by the bees.

In March, YSR party Telangana Chief Y S Sharmila had a confrontation with the bees during her padayatra in Atmakur mandal in Hanamakonda. However, undeterred by the attack she continued her padayatra along with party workers.

Forest officials point out that the honey bee colonies are not just confined to thick forest areas. “In fact in public parks and around water bodies you find bee colonies in abundance. If they sense danger when anyone hovers around their colony they attack,” explained Narsimha, a forest official working in Ranga Reddy district.

He further said that due to summer the honey bees are quite aggressive and if anyone meddles with them. It is better to keep a safe distance from the beehives and not to disturb them. “They sting if they feel threatened. Forest fires or smoke also disturb the bees,” the official said.

The forest officials say that honey beehives are also found at ancient buildings like palaces and forts. Also near the water bodies they build more colonies in summer for various reasons.

In case honey bee bites the victims should immediately rush to the hospital and take first aid.