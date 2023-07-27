Telangana: Bhainsa police initiates community contact program on cyber crimes

Bhainsa: The Bhainsa Police Department, under the guidance of District Nirmal SPCH Praveen Kumar, conducted a community contact program in the early hours of the morning at Korba Gali and Gujri Ali areas of Bhainsa city. Led by ASP Kantilal Subhash Patil IPS, the initiative aimed to connect with the public and raise awareness about cyber crime and traffic regulations.

ASP Kantilal Subhash Patil IPS interacted with the public during the community contact program and emphasized that its purpose was not to inconvenience or harass citizens. Instead, it aimed to educate and inform them about the prevalence of cyber crime and online fraud in contemporary times.

He urged the public not to share any personal details, such as OTP messages and bank account information, with unknown phone callers. Additionally, he advised against opening any unfamiliar online links, as these could lead to significant financial losses in a matter of seconds, endangering hard-earned money. Patil urged everyone to remain vigilant against online fraud and take necessary precautions to protect their financial assets.

During the program, the police took strict action against traffic violations and illegal vehicles. A total of 82 motorcycles, three autos, and one car were seized due to non-availability of documents, lack of number plates, and pending challans. The community contact program served as an opportunity for the police to engage with the public, build trust, and address concerns related to law enforcement and safety.

Several sub-inspectors, including Srinu, Naresh, Sai Kumar, Srikanth, P Siva, and other police personnel, actively participated in the event. According to ASP, by organizing such events, the Bhainsa Police Department aims to foster a safe and secure environment for residents, while also promoting awareness about cyber crime and responsible driving.